Tickets for Cricket World Cup warm-up fixtures to go on sale

These matches will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

By ANI

DUBAI: Tickets for the warm-up fixtures, scheduled to be played May 24-28, ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, will go on sale on April 10.

The ten competing teams will play two matches each across four official host venues in England - Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval, but will not carry official ODI status.

The prices for the matches start from as low as PS15 for adults and PS1 for under 16s. Tickets for seven of the ten warm-up fixtures will have a maximum advanced price of PS15, while the top advanced price for any fixture is PS25, ICC reported.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets on the Cricket World Cup 2019 Ticketing Site using their existing account details. Tickets will also be available at the venues on the day of fixtures, however, prices will be PS5 higher than pre-booked tickets, therefore, fans are advised to book their tickets in advance, the statement further said.

"With the exceptional demand we saw for Cricket World Cup tickets, we have made an effort to make ticket prices for these fixtures affordable to give families and unsuccessful ticket applicants another chance to be part of the world's greatest cricket celebration, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy.

"The warm-up fixtures provide the chance for fans to see the world's greatest players on their doorstep, as they put the finishing touches to their plans for the tournament."

The much-awaited World Cup will run from May 30 to July 14 with England and South Africa to play in the curtain-raiser at The Oval. 

