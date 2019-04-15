Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bangladesh to call Shakib back from IPL for World Cup camp

Shakib has played just once since returning from an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh Premier League final in January.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shakib

Shakib played just one game this season for SRH | AFP

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh will ask star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return from Indian Premier League and join the team's World Cup preparation camp next week, the nation's Cricket Board said Monday.

Shakib is currently in India with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Our camp is beginning. I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let's see how he responds to this," said Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka.

Shakib played just one game this season, picking up one wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was the only competitive game for Shakib since returning from an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh Premier League final in January.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh hit by injuries ahead of World Cup

In a star-studded line-up featuring Australia's David Warner, England's Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, and Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Bangladesh is concerned Shakib might not get more matches in the coming days.

Unable to get enough games, Shakib recently invited his personal coach Mohammad Salahuddin to India in order to keep him ready for the World Cup.

Bangladesh will start their preparation camp for the tournament on April 22 and the team will leave for the UK in early May.

They are scheduled to play a tri-nation tournament in Ireland from May 5-17.

The World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 with Bangladesh starting their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 IPL 2019 Shakib Al Hasan SRH bangladesh cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp