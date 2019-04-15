Home Sport ICC World Cup News

BCCI announce four net bowlers to assist India in World Cup

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the ongoing IPL.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

WC 2019 Trophy

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 trophy

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini will be the net bowlers helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup in the UK, the BCCI announced on Monday.

"The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation," said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the IPL.

ALSO READ | India announce World Cup 2019 squad

Saini has impressed while playing for the RCB and so has Deepak Chahar, who has taken 10 wickets in the competition so far.

Khan and Ahmed can too generate decent pace and their services will come in handy during the Indian team's net sessions in England.

However, they both have not had much to do in the IPL, having played just one game each for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp