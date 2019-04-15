BCCI announce four net bowlers to assist India in World Cup

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini will be the net bowlers helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup in the UK, the BCCI announced on Monday.

"The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation," said the BCCI in a statement hours after announcing the 15-member squad for the mega event beginning May 30.

All four bowlers are currently playing for different teams in the IPL.

ALSO READ | India announce World Cup 2019 squad

Saini has impressed while playing for the RCB and so has Deepak Chahar, who has taken 10 wickets in the competition so far.

Khan and Ahmed can too generate decent pace and their services will come in handy during the Indian team's net sessions in England.

However, they both have not had much to do in the IPL, having played just one game each for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.