Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra pick their India World Cup squad

NEW DELHI: Indian selection committee is all set to announce the national squad for the World Cup, but former cricketers have already picked their line-up for the marquee event to be held in England, starting May 30.
Former batsmen Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra took Twitter to share their expected 15-member squad.
Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the eye-catching inclusions who have found a place in both Manjrekar and Chopra's list.
Moreover, Chopra wrote: "Pick 4 seamers. It's England. Rayudu over anyone who 'might' be successful. Pant over Shankar--latter isn't bowling so went for the better striker."
"Note: Changed my mind on Shankar," Manjrekar pointed out.
My Indian WC XI.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2019
Rohit
Shikhar
Virat
Rayudu
Kedar
Hardik
Dhoni
Kuldeep
Shami
Chahal
Bumrah
Jadeja
Rahul
Pant
Bhuvi.
Note: Changed my mind on Shankar.
Earlier on Saturday, Virender Sehwag, who has played in three World Cups, picked his own squad for the event.
"My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements," Sehwag captioned the list tweeted.
My #CWC Team— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019
Rohit
Dhawan
Kohli
Rayudu
Dhoni
Kedar
Hardik
Chahal
Kuldeep
Bhuvi
Bumrah
Shami
Rahul
Pant
Khaleel/Chahar
Pick 4 seamers. It’s England.
Rayudu over anyone who ‘might’ be successful
Pant over Shankar—latter isn’t bowling so went for the better striker #AakashVani
The seven players retained from the 2015 team include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. However, the notable omission from Sehwag's squad is Rayudu.