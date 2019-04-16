Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australian skipper Aaron Finch says no issue with return of Smith, Warner

Both Smith and Warner were introduced to the new culture of team, when they spent time with the squad in the UAE ahead of the concluded five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Aaron Finch walks to bat in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi.

Australia captain Aaron Finch (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australian skipper Aaron Finch believes there will be no issue with the inclusion of David Warner and Steve Smith in the team.

After a year-long ban by Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering incident, Smith and Warner were named in Australia's 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that was announced on April 15.

ALSO READ | 'Mix and match': Australia to rotate openers after David Warner return

The World Cup is scheduled to be played in England from May 30 to July 14. Australia will play against England and Sri Lanka in the warm-ups before opening its title defence against Afghanistan at the Bristol County Ground on June 1.

"As far as I'm concerned, they've done everything they've been asked (to) in these last 12 months. They were very good around the group and continuing to do everything they can that's in the best interests of the side, and that's a real key," ICC quoted Finch, as saying.

"Knowing them both personally as well as I do, I don't think that will be any kind of issue whatsoever. They're both great guys and I can't see there being any kinds of issues," he said.

Smith, Warner, and Finch along with Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa complete the 15-man squad.

ALSO READ | Ahead of WC, Aaron Finch warns critics who wrote Australia off 

In the absence of Smith's leadership, Australia re-established itself with Finch as the captain in the limited-overs formats, Tim Paine was handed the reins in Test cricket and appointment of new head coach Justin Langer. Both Smith and Warner were introduced to the new culture of team, when they spent time with the squad in the UAE ahead of the concluded five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said the Cricket Australia board members have been in touch with the players, making sure what is going to be expected from them when they return.

"There have been a lot of people speaking to them from Cricket Australia. I'm quite comfortable and quite confident that they know what is expected and they know the environment they are stepping into, which is quite different to when they left. There are enough hard-nosed people around the Australian cricket team to make sure it (keeping the team culture intact) does happen," Hohns said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaron Finch David Warner Steve Smith Australia World Cup squad Ball Tampering Scandal World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Australia cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp