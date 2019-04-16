Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India have strong side for World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan 

The MSK Prasad-headed selection committee Monday named a 15-member squad, which will be led by Virat Kohli, with Rohit Sharma being his deputy.

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India opener Shikhar Dhawan Tuesday said the selectors have picked a "very strong side" for the ICC World Cup starting May 30 in the United Kingdom.

Dinesh Karthik pipped Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot.

"For the world cup we have a very good and a strong side and we are looking forward to the competition. We will perform really well once we get there," Dhawan said at an event organised by Fortis Healthcare and Delhi Capitals to raise awareness for organ donation.

Shikhar Dhawan ICC World Cup 2019 India World Cup squad World Cup 2019

