Uncapped Abu Jayed gets World Cup spot for Bangladesh

Jayed, 25, made his Test debut last year and has played three T20s for Bangladesh, but is yet to take part in a 50-over international.

Bangladesh cricket team (File photo | AP)

By AFP

DHAKA: Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh at the Asian Cup in September, was also recalled for the World Cup in England and Wales starting next month.

"Since the World Cup will be held in difficult (unfamiliar) conditions in the UK we wanted to value the experience of our players," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

