World Cup is the pinnacle of one-day cricket: Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old is of the opinion that the tri-series offered them good practice and put them in the right frame of mind before the premier event.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mitchell Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc (File | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia fast bowler Michell Starc termed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the 'pinnacle of one-day cricket.'

"In one-day games, the pinnacle is World Cup. No matter where it is. Or who's playing. It's the pinnacle of the game in one-day cricket," ICC quoted Starc as saying.

Starc found a spot in the 15-member World Cup squad announced by the Cricket Australia on April 15 and this will be his second appearance in the World Cup.

Australia is the defending champions and prior to the World Cup 2015, they played a tri-series against England and India.

The 29-year old is of the opinion that the tri-series offered them good practice and put them in the right frame of mind before the premier event.

"It was such a special six weeks. It is was probably longer than that for us last time around because we grouped for such a long time. That tri-series before the World Cup was where we sort of put our foot down to prepare for the World Cup. [With regards to] the team we wanted to be and how we wanted to play," he said.

Starc showed an impeccable performance in the last edition of the quadrennial tournament and interestingly, he was the highest wicket-taker with the tally of 22 wickets.

Starc is hoping to emulate the same kind of performance in this World Cup as well.

"It's going to be a great tournament. It's that tournament where it shows how good a team is. You want to be playing your best cricket at the end. You want to make the finals for this. But you want to keep your best cricket for the end. It's a bit different than playing the same team in a few game series," he said.

Australia will start their campaign against Afghanistan at the Bristol County Ground on June 1. 

