Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Hamid Hassan and Asghar Afghan named in Afghanistan's World Cup squad

Gulbadin Naib will lead the side which also features Mohammad Shahzad and spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Published: 22nd April 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Asghar Afghan named in the Gulbadin Naib-led World Cup squad, with fast-bowler Hamid Hassan making his return. (Photo | Twitter)

Asghar Afghan named in the Gulbadin Naib-led World Cup squad, with fast-bowler Hamid Hassan making his return. (Photo | @cricketworldcup Twitter)

By PTI

KABUL: Pacer Hamid Hassan and former captain Asghar Afghan were on Monday named in Afghanistan's 15-strong World Cup squad headlined by IPL stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Gulbadin Naib will lead the side which also features Mohammad Shahzad and spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Afghan was removed as captain in all formats earlier this year.

Hassan has been recalled after nearly a three-year hiatus. However, his fitness remains under scrutiny after he had been laid low by a thigh injury. The 31-year-old has represented Afghanistan in 32 ODIs with 56 wickets to his credit.

"Luckily for us, the comeback of senior fast bowler Hamid Hassan is good news. However, we will take into account his form and fitness during upcoming practice matches," chief selector, Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai said in a statement.

"As chief selector, It is my duty to select a competitive team. However, there were some challenges that we needed to handle. We selected the best squad considering factors such as experience, fitness, team balance, current form and conditions," Ahmadzai said.

Ahmadzai said the side will aim to play inspirational cricket during the tournament which starts May 30 in the United Kingdom.

"It is has been a six-month preparation process for the ICC Cricket World Cup. The mission is to play inspirational cricket in the tournament; I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals," he said.

Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat and Sayed Shirzad were named the three designated reserves by the committee.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hamid Hassan Asghar Afghan World Cup squad Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp