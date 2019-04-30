Home Sport ICC World Cup News

No added pressure on Indian team's top-3 in World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

He said India also have other top-class performers down the order to step up in case the top-order fails.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said that the top three of Indian batting line-up, including himself, do not feel the added pressure going into the World Cup despite high expectations.

He said the famed top-3 know how to go about their job in the World Cup starting on May 30.

"I understand that everyone's emotions are high, but high emotions are not going to win you matches. The confidence and calmness will. It is alright even if it is the World Cup. We are not going to over think it. We back ourselves and we are confident and calm at the same time," Dhawan said when asked if there was pressure on Kohli, Rohit and himself to do the maximum run-scoring in the World Cup.

"We have been doing well for five years now, so nothing is going to change. We have scored so many centuries, broken so many records, so we know how to do it," said Dhawan ahead of his side Delhi Capitals' IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

He said India also have other top-class performers down the order to step up in case the top-order fails.

"It is not just the three of us, the other boys have chipped in as well. There have been times when the three of us did not do well but Kedar (Jadhav), Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) did the job. Hardik (Pandya) has been amazing and K L Rahul is there as well," said Dhawan.

"Vijay Shankar has come in, he's a talented boy. So we have a great squad and we are very confident that we're going to do great in the World Cup," he said.

The left-handed batsman also said he was happy with the way he was playing in the ongoing IPL.

Having qualified for the playoffs, Delhi are aiming for a top-2 spot.

"We just have to play the same way because that is what has given us the success. Knockout is just a tag, obviously, if we win tomorrow's game we directly go to the semi-finals, but nothing changes. We're going to play the same way and back ourselves," he said.

He lauded Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and said the Mumbai batsman was learning a lot from the high-pressure tournament.

"He's been a great leader, he's learning a lot from this high-pressure tournament. The way he has handled himself on the field is tremendous as a youngster. At the same time his strategic moves have been great as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan World Cup Indian Cricket Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp