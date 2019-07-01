Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Close to 80,000 Indians expected to travel to UK for World Cup

Most games featuring India have been a sell-out with British population of Indian origin flocking to the stadiums across the UK.

Published: 01st July 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Fans during India-England match at Birmingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 80,000 Indians are expected to travel to the UK during the cricket World Cup, British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said here Monday.

"Our estimate is that around 80,000 Indians will travel to the UK for the World Cup. There is tourist rush anyway at this time of the year but this season it is more so because of the cricket," Thompson told PTI.

Going by the latest figures, around 600,000 visas (majority of them being tourist visas) have been issued to Indians over the past 12 months.

ALSO READ | Away game for England in Birmingham

The World Cup began on May 30 and concludes on July 14.

Most games featuring India have been a sell-out with British population of Indian origin flocking to the stadiums across the UK.

TAGS
World Cup World Cup 2019 Indian Fans Jan Thompson
