Prayers of entire sub-continent could not help India: Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels cricketers in India and Pakistan are being denied a chance to experience the historic cross-border sporting rivalry between the two countries due to politics. | File PTI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed after India's loss to England in the World Cup, denting Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

In a must win game for hosts England, India were set an imposing target of 338.

However, despite opener Rohit Sharma's century the Men in Blue could only manage 306 for five to lose by 31 runs.

It was India's first loss in the tournament.

"It was for the first time since partition that we were supporting India. I am sure India must have tried their best but their best could not help Pakistan and leave us with hope," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"It was for the first time the entire subcontinent, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans were praying for India to win against England. However, it feels like the prayers couldn't reach India as they lost the match," he added.

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England.

The favourable result would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

By defeating Afghanistan on Saturday, Pakistan had made it to the fourth spot, thus displacing England and Akhtar had urged his compatriots to support India.

However, with the win, England are back in the top four with 10 points, one more than Pakistan.

The 1992 winners, who face Bangladesh in their final group stage match, have slim chances of reaching the knock stage should England win their game against New Zealand.

