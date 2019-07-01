Waqar Younis questions Indian team's sportsmanship after England loss

Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England.

Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis (File | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis questioned the Indian cricket team's "sportsmanship" after the two-time champions' first defeat of the ongoing World Cup to England left Pakistan's chances of making the semifinals hanging in balance.

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England. The favourable result would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

However, chasing 337 on Sunday, India could manage 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs for their maiden defeat of the tournament to England.

ALSO READ | Pakistan supported India for first time since partition: Shoaib Akhtar

Taking to Twitter, the commentator and former coach of Pakistan cricket team said: "It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly."

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to England on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

England have 10 points, one more than Pakistan, and are back in the top four.

They next play New Zealand in their last group game on Wednesday while the 1992 winners take on Bangladesh in their final group stage match.

