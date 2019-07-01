World Cup LIVE score: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

By Online Desk

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at Chester-le-street.

Shannon Gabriel came in for Kemar Roach in the West Indies playing XI while Sri Lanka made three changes.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.