World Cup LIVE score: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Shannon Gabriel came in for Kemar Roach in the West Indies playing XI while Sri Lanka made three changes.

Sheldon Cottrell

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell with West Indies teammates. (Photo | AP)

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at Chester-le-street.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

