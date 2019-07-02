Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019: Divided by cricket, united by anthems

India and Bangladesh players stand of national anthems before start of play. (Photo | AP)

It's not just the determination to win the crucial World Cup match that is common between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham, but also the man who penned the National Anthem for the two countries.

While players of India and Bangladesh engage in a tough match, people of the two countries took to social media to go down memory lane to remember Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the man who weaved the National Anthems of both India and Bangladesh. 

Known for his Rabindra Sangeet, Tagore composed 'Amar Sona Bangla', after Bengal was divided by the British in 1905 under their Divide and Rule Policy. The first stanza of Tagore's Bharata Bhagyo Vidhata was adopted as India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' in 1950, while the first 10 lines of 'Amar Sona Bangla' became Bangladesh's national anthem in 1971 after the Bangladesh Liberation War ended.

Netizens took to Twitter with #RabindranathTagore, remembering the common culture and history the two nations share, as the two teams stood beside each other humming their respective anthems before an action-packed match.

India played a crucial role in Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan, in a war which lasted for 13 days. Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh on December 16th, giving the Bangladeshis their freedom, identity, and a beautiful National Anthem. 

While cricket enthusiasts gear up for an entertaining match, history seems to glue the two countries together this World Cup, ironically in England.

Comments

