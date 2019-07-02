South Africa pacer Dale Steyn joins Euro T20 Slam

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has joined the Euro T20 Slam as a 'marquee player'.

The first edition of the tournament will commence from August 30. The tournament will be played between six franchises and jointly hosted by Ireland, Netherland, and Scotland, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Shortly after the competition was announced, six cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi -- were designated as icon/marquee players by the league.

Star players like Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan have joined the tournament and more high-profile cricketers are expected to join the league.

The 36-year-old pacer was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales without playing a single match for South Africa. He had picked up a shoulder injury during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he played only two matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).