Home Sport ICC World Cup News

We found ways to lose this World Cup, want to restore pride in India series: Nicholas Pooran

Pooran, who struck his maiden ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in a losing cause, wants to use his side's forgettable run as a learning experience.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pooran

Nicholas Pooran. | AP

By PTI

CHESTER-LE-STREET: West Indies flattered to deceive in this World Cup after a roaring start and their young batsman Nicholas Pooran says the team is targeting the home series against India next month to restore pride.

West Indies, who had thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in their World Cup opener, have now lost seven games in a row. They are left with only one game against Afghanistan and will aim to end their otherwise disappointing campaign on a high.

Pooran, who struck his maiden ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in a losing cause, wants to use his side's forgettable run as a learning experience.

"This hasn't been a successful tournament for us but as sportsmen you fail more than you win and this has been a learning experience," he said after his 118-run contribution here on Monday.

"We have a young team and a young batting line-up. Hopefully, a lot of guys like me, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Fabian Allen have learned from this tournament. Hopefully, when we play our next series against India we can start heading in the right direction and restore pride in West Indies cricket."

It's the third time West Indies come close to a big scalp in recent weeks, after also losing out narrowly to Australia and New Zealand.

Pooran and Allen looked to have put the Windies on top before Allen was run out for which Pooran said he 'felt a bit responsible'. The batsman was then the victim of Angelo Mathews' first ball in ODI cricket for 18 months.

"Myself and Fabian were in control. The bowlers didn't know where to bowl and we were scoring easily. This is cricket, it's unfortunate. I had to capitalise in that over. I could have hit the ball for four and six and it's a different game. I'm just disappointed. We are just finding ways to lose our games."

Pooran has been marked out as a special player from a young age and this was his coming of age on the big stage, despite being on the wrong side of the result.

He acknowledges the comparisons with Brian Lara and admits that he watched a lot of film of the great man but does not intend to fuel the hype.

"I know people say a lot of things about me but if I don't perform on the field it makes no sense. I just want to get better and better each day. I have had a lot of starts in this tournament but not converted.

"I don't know what the future holds I'm just thankful that I got the opportunity to play and I could show the selectors that I could play. I don't want to be like anyone else, I just want to be Nicholas Pooran."

India's tour of West Indies begins August 3 and comprises three T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicholas Pooran West Indies World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp