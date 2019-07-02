World Cup 2019 LIVE score: India vs Bangladesh  

By Online Desk

Rohit Sharma continued his dream run with a record-equalling fourth century of the tournament but India could only finish with 314 for nine against Bangladesh in their penultimate group stage clash after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at Edgbaston.

India have made two changes to the playing XI with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik coming in for Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.

Bangladesh have rested Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain come in.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Another one for Bumrah and Bangladesh are bowled out for 286.

- Bumrah yorker gets rid of Rubel Hossain. Bangladesh nine down.

- Fifty for Saifuddin off just 37 balls.

- After hitting a six, Mortaza goes for one more but Dhoni dives to his right and completes a simple catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

- Bumrah back into the attack and gets rid of Sabbir Rahman.

- Sabbir Rahman and Saifuddin put on fifty partnership for seventh wicket.

- 10 overs to go, Bangladesh need 90 to win with four wickets in hand.

- Another one for Hardik. This time it is the big wicket of Shakib for 66. Bangladesh six down.

- Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket of the game. Mosaddek Hossain departs. Bangladesh five down.

- Hardik Pandya picks up another. Liton Das departs.

- Shakib brings up another fifty at World Cup 2019. This one came off 58 balls.

- At the halfway stage, Bangladesh 127/3 with Shakib still at the crease.

- Chahal gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh 121/3.

- Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and picks up a wicket off his first legal ball. Soumya Sarkar departs.

- Bangladesh 74/1 after 15 overs.

- India lose their DRS review after replays show an inside edge off Soumya Sarkar.

- Bangladesh 40/1 after 10 overs.

- Shami gets the breakthrough. Tamim Iqbal departs. Bangladesh 39/1

- After five overs, Bangladesh 18/0.

- Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar walk out to the crease.

- India finish with 314/9

-Mustafizur gets five-for-59 as he removes Bumrah off the last delivery

-Shami is run-out off the penultimate delivery

-Dhoni is out on the third delivery fo the last over for 35 runs off 33 balls

-India reach 300/6 in the 48th over

-Mustafizur removes Dinesh Karthik for eight runs to bag his third wicket of the day

-Rishabh Pant departs after scoring 48 runs

-India go past 250 in the 40th over

-Another wicket for Mustafizur Rahman as Hardik Pandya departs for a second-ball duck

-Virat Kohli is dismissed for 26 runs by Mustafizur

-Rishabh Pant smacks Mosaddek Hossain for a six to help India reach 203/2 in the 34th over

-KL Rahul edges to the wicketkeeper after scoring 77 off 92 deliveries.

-Rohit Sharma is removed by Soumya Sarkar for 104(92)

-Rohit Sharma gets his fourth hundred of World Cup 2019 and 26th overall in ODIs

-Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are involved in the highest opening partnership of World Cup 2019

-Rohit Sharma surpasses David Warner to become the highest run-getter of World Cup 2019

-KL Rahul gets his second World Cup fifty off 57 balls

-India reach 101/0 in the 18th over

-Rohit Sharma races to his fifty in 45 balls, India 87/0 after 15 overs

-End of 10 overs, India 69/0

-India reach 52/0 in the ninth over

-Rohit Sharma dropped on 10 by Tamim Iqbal

-Rohit Sharma smashes Mortaza for a six in the first over

-Dinesh Karthik will feature in his first match of World Cup 2019

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

MATCH PREVIEW