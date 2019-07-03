Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Now, free World Cup tickets for superfan Charulatha Patel courtesy Anand Mahindra  

87-year-old Charulatha Patel attracted all the attention as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands.

Virat Kohli greets Charulatha Patel after the match against Bangladesh (Twitter Image)

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is ready to sponsor the World Cup tickets of the octogenarian fan who stole many hearts during India's match against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the attention as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. Wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, she was spotted celebrating every moment of India's win over their neighbours. 

Her infectious enthusiasm even caught the eye of Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, both of whom greeted her after the match and even touched her feet to seek her blessings.

Soon after the TV screens showed the enthusiastic Charulatha, Anand Mahindra tweeted about his decision to watch the match, something he doesn't normally do. He stayed tuned just to see the lady, who looked like a "match-winner" to him. 

As soon as the match got over, he tweeted again, saying, "...Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket!"

One of the replies to the tweet asked him to sponsor her tickets for the rest of the matches if he was so certain that she is a lucky charm. Anand took no time to retweet the comment with a positive response.

"Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!," he wrote.

Kohli also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Patel and other Indian fans.

Patel's interaction with the India players was even shared by the ICC's official World Cup handle.

