Now, free World Cup tickets for superfan Charulatha Patel courtesy Anand Mahindra  

By Online Desk

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is ready to sponsor the World Cup tickets of the octogenarian fan who stole many hearts during India's match against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the attention as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. Wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, she was spotted celebrating every moment of India's win over their neighbours.

Her infectious enthusiasm even caught the eye of Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, both of whom greeted her after the match and even touched her feet to seek her blessings.

Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket! https://t.co/Smp0MrqCIA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Soon after the TV screens showed the enthusiastic Charulatha, Anand Mahindra tweeted about his decision to watch the match, something he doesn't normally do. He stayed tuned just to see the lady, who looked like a "match-winner" to him.

As per my tradition, I wasn’t watching the match But I’m going to switch it on now just to see this lady...She looks like a match winner.... https://t.co/cn9BLpwfyj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

As soon as the match got over, he tweeted again, saying, "...Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket!"

One of the replies to the tweet asked him to sponsor her tickets for the rest of the matches if he was so certain that she is a lucky charm. Anand took no time to retweet the comment with a positive response.

"Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!," he wrote.

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches! https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Kohli also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Patel and other Indian fans.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Patel's interaction with the India players was even shared by the ICC's official World Cup handle.