Bengaluru goldsmith carves miniature World Cup trophy

By ANI

BENGALURU: The World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation, and to keep up with the sporting frenzy, a Bengaluru-based goldsmith has chosen a unique way to express his love for cricket.

With India progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament, Nagraj Revankar made a miniature World Cup trophy using 0.490 grams of gold as a tribute to the Men in Blue.

The goldsmith said that the height of the trophy is 1.5 centimetres.

"I have created this as the cricket season is going on. I am sure India will win the World Cup so I created this small trophy. The trophy I have created is from 0.490 grams of gold and it is 1.5 cm in height. Everyone is coming to look at this small trophy I have created," Nagraj Revankar told ANI.

India are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

Men in Blue have only lost one match in the tournament so far when they were beaten by England on Sunday by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Batsman Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 544 runs. He is also the only batsman to have scored four centuries in the ongoing World Cup. He is tied with former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for scoring four tons in a single edition of the tournament.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6.