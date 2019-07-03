Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bengaluru goldsmith carves miniature World Cup trophy

With India progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament, Nagraj Revankar made a miniature World Cup trophy using 0.490 grams of gold as a tribute to the Men in Blue.

Published: 03rd July 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Miniature World Cup Trophy. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation, and to keep up with the sporting frenzy, a Bengaluru-based goldsmith has chosen a unique way to express his love for cricket.

With India progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament, Nagraj Revankar made a miniature World Cup trophy using 0.490 grams of gold as a tribute to the Men in Blue.

The goldsmith said that the height of the trophy is 1.5 centimetres.

"I have created this as the cricket season is going on. I am sure India will win the World Cup so I created this small trophy. The trophy I have created is from 0.490 grams of gold and it is 1.5 cm in height. Everyone is coming to look at this small trophy I have created," Nagraj Revankar told ANI.

India are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Goldsmith’s World Cup tribute

Men in Blue have only lost one match in the tournament so far when they were beaten by England on Sunday by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Batsman Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 544 runs. He is also the only batsman to have scored four centuries in the ongoing World Cup. He is tied with former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for scoring four tons in a single edition of the tournament.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 World Cup trophy Miniature World Cup Trophy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp