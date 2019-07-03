Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni did exactly what was right for the team: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's latest opinion was strikingly different from his criticism of the former captain a few days ago when he questioned the "lack of intent" during a similar knock against Afghanistan.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar did not find anything wrong with Mahendra Singh's approach in the World Cup clash against Bangladesh as he felt the former captain put his team first.

Tendulkar's latest opinion was strikingly different from his criticism of the former captain a few days ago when he questioned the "lack of intent" during a similar knock against Afghanistan.

Dhoni, whose 35 off 33 balls at the death saw India score only 63 runs in the last 10 overs against Bangladesh here on Tuesday, was slammed by fans on social media for his slow knock but Tendulkar said it was an important innings for India.

"I felt it was an important innings and he (Dhoni) did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that," Tendulkar told 'India Today'.

India posted a 28-run win over Bangladesh to book a semifinal berth in the World Cup, and Tendulkar applauded Dhoni for his commitment towards the team.

"For him, it is more about the team. Whatever is the need of the hour, one needs to do that and on Tuesday, he did that perfectly," the legendary former cricketer added.

ALSO READ | India's last World Cup match likely to be MS Dhoni's last in national colours

Last week, India had struggled en-route their 11-run win over Afghanistan and Tendulkar had expressed his disappointment with the team's slow batting display, saying Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav lacked positive intent during their tense World Cup clash.

"I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs.

"This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent," Tendulkar had said after the match in Southampton.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp