Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Our destiny is in our hands, not India: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that the Men in Blue might intentionally lose to England to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur

Pakistan cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur (File | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was left disappointed after India's defeat to England in what was a must-win game for the hosts in the ongoing World Cup.

On June 30, England defeated India by 31 runs and kept their hopes alive of making it to the semifinals. 

"How they (India) played, again that's the issue which we can't control," Arthur told reporters on Tuesday. 

"Obviously, I was following the game intently and was disappointed that India did not get up because that would have opened the door for us.

"Now all we want is to get to Friday with a real opportunity and our destiny in our own hands," he added.

Had India won against England, Pakistan would have then just needed to win against Bangladesh to make it to the knockouts. However, now, they have to depend on the result of Wednesday's match between England and New Zealand. 

If the Three Lions defeat the Black Caps, then they would qualify for the semifinals and Pakistan will get knocked out of the tournament. 

However, all the Pakistani fans and the team would hope that New Zealand can recover from two straight defeats to beat England at Chester-le-Street, which would open the door for the Green Brigade to reach the semis by beating Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

ALSO READ | Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur wanted to 'commit suicide' after India loss

"I just hope New Zealand get it done for us," said Arthur.

"If New Zealand don't (win) then we hope England win by a big-enough margin and then we calculate what we have to do with our net run-rate, which I think is probably too much," he added.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that the Men in Blue might intentionally lose to England to oust Pakistan from the tournament. Even former Pakistan captain Waqar Yunus had questioned India's sportsmanship after a concentrated effort to rally support for India among Pakistani fans on the social media by a number of celebrities.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mickey Arthur Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp