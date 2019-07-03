Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Team India using 'one bounce' tactic to scruff up ball

The Indian players are using the 'one bounce' throwing technique from the deep to ensure that the ball get scruffy and loses the shine.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli prepares to throw the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.

India skipper Virat Kohli throws the cricket ball during training. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LEEDS: The advent of two new balls in an innings in ODI cricket has seen not just the cricketers but also pundits complain of the batsmen being handed an unfair advantage as the idea of reversing the old ball has literally been thrown out of the window. But as they say, where there is a will, there is a way. And the Indian team has found the perfect 'legal answer to the challenge that the bowlers face.

The Indian players are using the 'one bounce' throwing technique from the deep to ensure that the ball get scruffy and loses the shine so that not only can the bowlers get the slower balls to grip on the pitch, but also to get the reverse swing into the game.

"The more overs bowled, the ball automatically becomes old. Yes, when you are fielding and throw the ball one bounce it does get old and there is nothing we can do differently to make the ball old," K.L. Rahul said of the technique to throw the ball in on a bounce from the outfield.

Having bowled really well against Bangladesh on Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah too echoed Rahul's sentiments and said that it was about waiting for the new ball to get old and to then get the spinner into play as well as the variations that the fast bowlers have to offer.

"Our main focus was to get the ball over (older) as soon as possible so the spinner that we had and our slower balls would come into play. So that was the plan. The new ball wasn't doing a lot. As the ball got older, the wicket also got slower. So that was the plan for us as well. We knew that, as the ball will get older, it would get difficult to hit. And you saw they used a lot of cutters. Even we learned from that, and we knew that as soon as the ball gets old," he explained.

Not just former bowlers, even legendary batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar have time and again pointed as to how the 'two new balls' theory has robbed the bowlers a chance to pick wickets and stop the batsmen from launching an onslaught in the middle and business end of an ODI innings.

"Having two new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven't seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time," he had said.

And he found support in India skipper Virat Kohli. "I think it's brutal for the bowlers. I have played ODI cricket when there was only one new ball allowed and reverse swing used to be a massive factor in the latter half of the innings, which I think as a batsman was more challenging," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Team India Cricket Ball World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp