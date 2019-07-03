World Cup 2019 LIVE score: England vs New Zealand

By Online Desk

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their final group-stage fixture of the World Cup at the Riverside Cricket Ground, Chester-Le-Street.

England have gone with the same playing XI that featured against India. On the other hand, New Zealand have made two changes to their team.

Tim Southee and Mark Henry have been included in the side in place of Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult