World Cup 2019 LIVE score: West Indies vs Afghanistan

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in their last league match of the World Cup.

Published: 04th July 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:18 PM

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, right, bats during the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds. (Photo | AP)

Nicholas Pooran and skipper Jason Holder provided the final flourish with a century plus stand as West Indies scored a respectable 311 for six against Afghanistan at Leeds.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Kemar Roach.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

