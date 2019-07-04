World Cup 2019 LIVE score: West Indies vs Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran and skipper Jason Holder provided the final flourish with a century plus stand as West Indies scored a respectable 311 for six against Afghanistan at Leeds.
Teams:
West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Kemar Roach.
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.