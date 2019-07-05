Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Anti-Pakistan banners at ICC World Cup: Qureshi meets British High Commissioner

During the meeting, bilateral relations, security situation in the region and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Image of Pakistan fans for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has raised the issue of displaying anti-Pakistan banners and disrespecting the Pakistani cricket team during a World Cup match with Afghanistan in England last week.

Qureshi discussed the matter with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister raised the issue of displaying anti-Pakistan banners and disrespectful attitude towards the Pakistan's national cricket team during the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds last week, the report said.

He said that the use of stadium for anti-Pakistan propaganda is worth concerning, it said.

On June 29, police had to be called as violent clashes broke out between the rival supporters during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds which Pakistan won by three wickets.

West Yorkshire Police launched a probe into the incident and arrested three persons.

 

