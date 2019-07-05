Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australia's Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup, Peter Handscomb replaces him

Peter Handscomb has been confirmed as a replacement for Marsh for the remainder of the tournament, the ICC said.

Published: 05th July 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Shaun Marsh plays a shot against India during their one day international cricket match in Adelaide. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup after suffering a fracture to his forearm during the net session on Thursday.

Peter Handscomb has been confirmed as a replacement for Marsh for the remainder of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

"Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practising in the nets at training today," said Australia head coach Justin Langer. "Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery."

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad. Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding," he added.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was also struck on the right forearm by a Mitchell Starc delivery during the net session, but escaped serious injury, the Australian Coach said.

"The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we'll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa," Langer said.

"We have made the decision to call up Peter Handscomb to replace Shaun in our World Cup Squad of fifteen," he added. "Pete is a like for like player, in terms of batting in the middle order, and he performed very well for us during our recent tours in India and the UAE."

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before he could be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice, the chairman of ICC and ETC, ICC representative Campbell Jamieson, CWC representative Steve Elworthy, host representative Alan Fordham, and independent representatives Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaun Marsh Peter Handscomb 2019 Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp