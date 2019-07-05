ICC World Cup LIVE: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

By PTI

LONDON: Pakistan are heading out of the World Cup despite scoring an impressive 315-9 in their final group match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but, after winning the toss at Lord's, they failed to muster enough runs to give them a chance.

Pakistan are playing the same team.

Bangladesh have made two changes.

Mahmudullah is back in place of Sabbir Rahman while Mehidy Hasan replaces Rubel Hossain.

Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.