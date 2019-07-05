Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup LIVE: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Mahmudullah is back in place of Sabbir Rahman while Mehidy Hasan replaces Rubel Hossain.

Published: 05th July 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman takes a run off the bowling of Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Pakistan are heading out of the World Cup despite scoring an impressive 315-9 in their final group match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's side needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but, after winning the toss at Lord's, they failed to muster enough runs to give them a chance.

Pakistan are playing the same team.

Bangladesh have made two changes.

Mahmudullah is back in place of Sabbir Rahman while Mehidy Hasan replaces Rubel Hossain.

Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Pakistan cricket Shakib Al Hasan Sarfaraz Ahmed
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp