Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Kumar Sangakkara-fan Ikram Ali Khil breaks Tendulkar's rare World Cup record

Ikram's 86 off 92 balls against the West Indies on Thursday saw him move ahead of Tendulkar, who scored 84 as an 18-year-old against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil walks off for 86 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds. (Photo | AFP)

Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil walks off for 86 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and West Indies at Headingley in Leeds. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LEEDS: Afghanistan's Ikram Ali Khil broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of the highest score by an 18-year-old in the World Cup and though he is proud of bettering the Indian icon's feat, it is Kumar Sangakkara that he wants to emulate in his career.

Ikram's 86 off 92 balls against the West Indies on Thursday saw him move ahead of Tendulkar, who scored 84 as an 18-year-old against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup.

"I'm very proud to have broken the record of a legend like Tendulkar. It makes me very happy," said the wicket-keeper batsman.

But Ikram was candid enough to admit that it is not Tendulkar but fellow left-handed batsman Sangakkara who he admires as a role model.

"Kumar Sangakkara is always in mind and my thoughts when I am batting out there," said Ikram, who is yet to meet the Sri Lankan great.

"His (Sangakkara) ability to rotate strike and find a boundary when needed, that is what made him a world class batsman. That is what I try to copy as much as I can."

But unfortunately, Ikram's knock came in a losing cause as Afghanistan lost by 23 runs against West Indies.

Ikram's 86, however, became the top score by an Afghan batsman in this World Cup.

"I'm very happy that I scored 86 runs which was the top score for Afghanistan, said Ikram, who was part of the Afghanistan team that reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup last year.

"No one had crossed that mark in nine games but I'm disappointed at the same time because I thought I could score a hundred. Hopefully in the games ahead I will score a hundred for Afghanistan."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ikram Ali Khil World cup 20190 Sachin Tendulkar Kumar Sangakkara
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp