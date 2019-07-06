Boys responded well after India game, West Indies game cost us World Cup: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

By PTI

LONDON: Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed lamented that their horrendous batting show against the West Indies when they were dismissed for just 105 cost Pakistan dear in the World Cup.

Pakistan exited from the showpiece Friday, despite beating Bangladesh by 94 runs, their fourth successive win.

Top four teams qualified for the semifinals and Pakistan (-0.43) finished at number five with 11 points, tied with New Zealand (0.175), but were beaten on Net-Run-Rate (NRR) by the Kiwis.

Their game against Sri Lanka was washed out and that also did not help their cause. They won four games in a row but still poor NRR hurt the side.

"It's very unfortunate. We played good cricket but haven't qualified. That one game, against West Indies, cost us the tournament. Boys responded well after the India game.

Did well in all three after that - batting, bowling, fielding," said Sarfaraz at the post match presentation ceremony.

West Indies had chased the 106-run target in just 13.4 overs, hurting Pakistan's NRR.

Asked what's the way forward for Pakistan, the skipper said they need to sit down and plan.

"We have two months off, and we need to do a lot of work with the team. At the moment, when team is winning everything is fine. Credit to our batsmen - Imam, Babar and Haris. And the bowlers - Amir, Shadab, Wahab, Shaheen."

Sarfaraz also picked 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi for special praise as he picked up six wickets to become the youngest to take a five-wicket haul in World Cup.

"The way Shaheen is bowling, the consistency is amazing. One of the best bowling performances I've ever seen."