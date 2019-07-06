Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan's Malik confirms ODI retirement after World Cup exit

The 37-year-old will continue to play the Twenty20 format, but he admitted it was an emotional moment to call time on his ODI career.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shoaib Malik​

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

LONDON: Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik confirmed his retirement from one-day cricket without making a farewell appearance in his side's victory over Bangladesh on Friday.

Malik had admitted last year that he intended to quit one-day cricket after the World Cup and he followed through with that plan after Pakistan's 94-run win at Lord's.

The 37-year-old will continue to play the Twenty20 format, but he admitted it was an emotional moment to call time on his ODI career.

"I am retiring from one-day cricket," said Malik, who was dropped after a disappointing World Cup featuring two ducks in three maches.

"I'm sad as I'm leaving the format I loved the most but this will allow me to spend more time with my family and concentrate on the Twenty20 World Cup next year," added Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Malik's decision came after a Pakistan win which was not enough to take the 1992 champions into the semi-finals.

Pakistan were ousted by New Zealand on net run-rate despite finishing level on 11 points after nine matches.

Malik appeared in 287 one-day internationals and scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds.

His last appearance came in the defeat against arch-rivals India in Manchester on June 16.

As an off-spinner he finished with 158 wickets, while he also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs.

Malik said he was disappointed to finish on a low note.

"Yes, I wanted to help my team win the World Cup as a senior but at times things don't go the way you think and that's part and parcel of cricket," he said.

"You don't judge a player on two or three matches, but I am still happy that the player who replaced me performed well," Malik said of Haris Sohail, who scored half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand.

"I never thought that I will play 20 years for Pakistan but when you play with hard work and honesty you achieve the best and that happened with me.

"I am satisfied with my ODI career and winning the Champions Trophy has been the highlight of my ODI career," he added of Pakistan's triumph in England two years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Pakistan cricket Shoaib Malik
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp