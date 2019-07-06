World Cup 2019 LIVE score: India vs Sri Lanka

By Online Desk

Angelo Mathews once again turned out to be a thorn in India's flesh with a gutsy hundred after a top-order collapse, guiding Sri Lanka to a respectable 264 for 7 in their final World Cup group league encounter at Headingley, Leeds.

Virat Kohli made two changes to his playing XI as Shami and Chahal were rested. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have come into the side for the final group stage game.

Sri Lanka have made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

Highlights:

-KL Rahul brings up his fifty off 67 balls.

-Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to go past 600 runs in a World Cup

-India reach 100/0 in the 19th over, third 100-plus partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma

-Rohit Sharma reaches his fifty off 48 balls

-India go past 50 in the seventh over

-Sri Lanka post 264/7 courtesy Angelo Mathews ton

-Angelo Mathews departs in the penultimate over for 113 runs off 128 balls

-Angelo Mathews hits a four to reach his 100 off 115 balls

-Sri Lanka go past 200 in the 40th over

-Kuldeep gets rid off Thirimanne for 53 runs

-Dropped! Bhuvi drops Mathews for 61

-Lahiru Thirmanne gets to his half-century with a boundary

-Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne put on 100 runs for the fifth wicket

-Sri Lanka go past 150 runs in the 35th over

-Angelo Mathews reaches his fifty in 76 balls

-Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews are involved in a 50 run partnership

-Plane with 'Justice for Kashmir' banner flies over Headingley during India-Sri Lanka clash

-Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 dismissals in ODI cricket

-Jadeja gets Kusal Mendis while Hardik Pandya removes Avishka Fernando in successive overs to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 55/4

-Jasprit Bumrah gets his second wicket in the form of Kusal Perera

-Avishka Fernando survives by taking a review after being given out for a duck

-Bumrah gets rid of Karunaratne for 10

-Kusal Perera starts off with a boundary in the first over

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga