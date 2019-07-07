Home Sport ICC World Cup News

I don't take praise or criticism seriously, says Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was keen to share the plaudits with the rest of the attack, even though he was the undoubted star of the bowling show during the win.

Published: 07th July 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah| AP

By PTI

LEEDS: "I don't take praise or criticism seriously," says Jasprit Bumrah, who has as much modesty in him as his extraordinary bowling skills, attributing India's run to the World Cup semi-finals to team effort.

"I don't take praise or criticism seriously," said the pace spearhead after centuries from Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul helped India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their last group stage World Cup game on Saturday.

"The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team."

Bumrah was keen to share the plaudits with the rest of the attack, even though he was the undoubted star of the bowling show during the win.

The 25-year-old from Ahmedabad joined New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and England's Jofra Archer in third place with 17 wickets in the showpiece after claiming 3/37 from his 10 overs at Headingley.

"Everybody's taking a lot of responsibility so that's very good," said Bumrah.

"When you have extra responsibility, then you try even harder and your execution is good, so that's a very good sign for us.

"In most of our World Cup games we've only had five bowlers that are bowling and it's been going like this throughout. Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us, everybody's chipped in with wickets, and with the bat also, so it's been a case of so far, so good."

Bumrah gave an equally understated response when he was asked how it felt to be receiving heaps of praise as the linchpin of India's attack in his first World Cup.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah becomes second fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets

"You see Hardik Pandya taking wickets, you see Mohammed Shami taking wickets and I've also taken wickets, so that's the positive for us going forward.

"Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us, everybody has chipped in with wickets and with the bat," said Bumrah after becoming the second-fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in one-day internationals.

"There's a healthy competition. It's a good headache to have when everyone's performing and everyone's in good nick and that's something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week's semi-final.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp