World Cup 2019: Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough to officiate India-New Zealand semifinal

The ICC Sunday appointed umpires and match officials for the two World Cup semi-finals following the conclusion of the group stage.

Umpires Richard Illingworth, right, and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field of play as it continues to rain at the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the County Ground in Bristol. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: English duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will officiate the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup between India and New Zealand at Manchester on Tuesday.

Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire's chair for the India-New Zealand encounter while Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official.

Former Australia international David Boon has been appointed as the match referee for the game.

The second semi-final between defending champions Australia and hosts England at Edgbaston on Thursday will be officiated by Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus of South Africa.

The third umpire for the second last-four game will be New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official.

Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

