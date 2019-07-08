Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Fans celebrate Sourav Ganguly's birthday, wish Team India luck for World Cup semis

One of the most well-known fans of Ganguly near his home in Behala here is Ratan Halder, who runs a fan club since 2005.

Published: 08th July 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly turned 47 on Monday and though he was not in the city due to World Cup commentary duties, his fans celebrated the occasion while former teammates offered good wishes on social media.

One of the most well-known fans of Ganguly near his home in Behala here is Ratan Halder, who runs a fan club since 2005.

He celebrated his idol's birthday by distributing sweets and cake to school children besides unveiling a giant banner to wish luck to the current Indian team, which will take on New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

The fan club will show India's World Cup semi-final live on a giant screen and Halder claims to have arranged food for 100 people to watch the game.

"Earlier the birthday celebrations used to be huge. Nowadays Dada remains busy so we do it quietly," Halder told PTI.

"But this time his birthday is coinciding with the World Cup and with India's match tomorrow we have some plans. I've arranged a projector and the menu is also decided. We will cheer for India together," he said, revealing the rice and chicken curry menu for the feast.

"We hope that India make the final and then we will do it in a grand way at the Sourav Ganguly fan club."

Ganguly, on the other hand, made his debut on Instagram and posted a photo of a cake-cutting ceremony.

"As I turn another year older today, I want to make this a year where I give back to my fans. So here's to birthdays and new beginnings," the former skipper captioned his first image on Instagram where he is seen cutting a cake," Ganguly captioned the photo.

Another Ganguly fan, Shantanu Saha, who is also a cricket coach and runs an academy near Behala, also had plans in place to celebrate the former skipper's birthday.

"Dada may not be here in Kolkata, but we don't miss this date. The trainees will assemble after their school and we will have a birthday bash as usual. This time we are wishing Dada luck to become the next BCCI president," Saha said.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly joins Instagram on his 47th birthday

Ganguly's former teammates Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to twitter to wish the legend.

Tendulkar tweeted a photo of their younger days with a caption: "Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It's been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead!"

Sehwag added: "Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain, Dada @SGanguly99! 56-inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You !," Sehwag wrote in his birthday tweet with a statbox of Ganguly's World Cup career record where he averaged 55.88.

Considered one of the most successful captains of India, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs, the third highest run-scorer for the country in the 50-over-format.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Sachin Tendulkar Dada Birthday Ganguly Birthday
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp