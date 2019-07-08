Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Lockie Ferguson will make the difference against India: New Zealand coach

The 28-year-old Ferguson has taken 17 wickets to sit joint-third in the list of bowlers with most wickets in the tournament.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Lockie Ferguson. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Lockie Ferguson is in "good shape" and expected to play in the World Cup semifinals, said New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who has put his faith on the tearaway quick to make the difference against India on Tuesday.

Ferguson, who has emerged as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, had missed their last league match against hosts England at Chester-le-Street due to a hamstring strain.

"I absolutely expect Lockie to play. If the last game was a semi-final or final, we probably would have played him, so it was more a precautionary measure not to play him," Stead told reporters.

"He definitely had some hamstring tightness and he needed 48 hours for that to settle down. He's in good shape and barring getting through the next couple of days, then I expect him to play."

The 28-year-old Ferguson has taken 17 wickets to sit joint-third in the list of bowlers with most wickets in the tournament.

"Lockie has been enormous for us. It is his first World Cup as well and I've just been delighted that every time he's come on to bowl, he's looked like he's going to make a difference out there," Stead said.

"Whether that's through pace, whether that's through creating pressure for the other person at the other end - he always has been looking likely and hopefully he can do that again against India."

Martin Guptill has struggled with his form after starting the tournament with an unbeaten 73 against Sri Lanka and Stead said he expects the New Zealand opener to get back among runs soon.

"Martin's got a lot of ODI hundreds and he has been a key player for us in the past. Our job as support staff is to get him in the right frame of mind," said Stead.

"He'll go out and express himself and who knows, if he makes 150 in the next game, then we probably won't be talking about this anymore.

"People go through form slumps and heights all the time. He's had a tough tournament but there's nothing from my point of view that suggests that's going to continue for a long period of time."

A hat-trick of losses in the final three league games mean the Black Caps are going into the semifinals as underdogs and Stead believes it will only allow his team to play with more freedom and show their never-say-die attitude.

"We've got a couple of afternoons to be ready for India now. I'm just excited about it as India are a quality team and there's no doubt they've got match-winners throughout their line-up," he said.

"I said from the very start, whoever we play, we're going to have to be somewhere near our very best to beat them but that's the excitement, that's the challenge in front of us."

New Zealand had finished second best at the 2015 World Cup after losing to Australia in the final.

However, the Black Caps have lost six out of seven World Cup semifinals so far and Kane Williamson and his men will try to reach their second World Cup final Tuesday.

"Hopefully, you'll see what Kiwis are made of out there and our never-say-die attitude; we will stand up when we need to. There are no second chances now, are there?" the New Zealand coach said.

"People aren't expecting us to win and from my point of view, I think that's a good place to be because if that's the case, we can go out there and play with some real freedom."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand coach Lockie Ferguson Gary Stead India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp