The Trail of Cricket's Holy Grail: Book chronicles past World Cups, memorable clashes

The book, 'The Trail of Cricket's Holy Grail', has chronicled the journey of the World Cup since the first edition in 1975 till the last edition in 2015.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

World Cup trophy. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: From Kapil Dev's match-winning knock of 175 in the 1983 World Cup to the spat between Javed Miandad and Kiran More in 1992, a new book recollects interesting tit-bits through the 45-year-long journey of the 50-over showpiece.

Written by Devendra Prabhudesai, former media relations manager at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the book dedicates 13 chapters to every edition of the tournament including one chapter dedicated to India-Pakistan clashes.

Be it Pakistan batsman Miandad's exchange of words with former India wicketkeeper More and his impersonation of More in the epic clash at 1992 World Cup in Sydney or the banter between former Pakistan opener Aamir Sohail and India pacer Venkatesh Pradesh in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal in Bengaluru, the book records the high-octane games between the arch-rivals.

The book also recalls the famous tied semi-final between Australia and South Africa in the 1999 World Cup when Allan Donald fumbled between the wickets and Lance Klusener failed to take the winning run.

"Klusener hit the fourth ball straight but not cleanly, and inexplicably took off. Donald wasn't so sure, and he turned around to see Mark Waugh fling himself at the ball and throw it back to the bowler. Even as all this was happening, Klusener kept running till he crossed his partner.

"By the time Donald, horrified at the way things had turned out, had dropped his bat and made for the striker's end, it was too late; Fleming lobbed the ball across the pitch to Adam Gilchrist, who dislodged the bails," the book reads.

While South Africa managed to end the match in a draw, Australia went through to the final as they had beaten the Proteas earlier in the tournament.

The author has also chronicled all the final games including the one in 2003, where the Australia outclassed India, courtesy skipper Ricky Ponting's heroics with the bat when he scored an unbeaten 140 runs.

He was the first captain to hit a century in the final since Clive Lloyd's 102 in 1975.

The book also provides details on the format of each World Cup and how it changed from time to time.

TAGS
The Trail of Cricket's Holy Grail World Cup Stories Book on World Cup
