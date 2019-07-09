Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Explainer: India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final hit by rain: What happens now?

New Zealand were 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain stopped play in the World Cup semi-final against India at Old Trafford.

Old Trafford

Rain has stopped play at Old Trafford | AP

By Online Desk

MANCHESTER: After winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand were 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain stopped play in the World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

After more than four hours off the field, the umpires called off play for the day. Now we go into the reserve day on Wednesday. 

The question now on everyone's lips is what happens next?  What happens if India-New Zealand semi-final is washed out?  Here is all you need to know about all the possible scenarios.

Play goes to reserve day (Wednesday)

There is a reserve day for the semifinals and the final. As this match goes to the reserve day, it starts from where it ended on the first day. It doesn’t start afresh.

So this means that New Zealand will resume at 211/5 from 46.1 overs on Wednesday and India will have to chase whatever target is set from the full quota of 50 overs.

If there is any interruption on Wednesday, then DLS will be used. There is a chance that the game becomes either a 46-over contest with India chasing 237. If the rain doesn't relent, we can have a 20-over contest with India chasing 148 for victory. 

No play is possible on the reserve day

If no play is possible on the reserve day or, if even the reserve day fails to provide a result, the team better placed in the league table advances. So, if this match doesn’t produce a result, India goes through. They were first on the table and New Zealand fourth.

If the rain resumes on Wednesday and plays spoilsport, India will advance to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they will face either England or Australia.

