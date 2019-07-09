Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Fans ejected from India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final after political protest

The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image of India fans used for representational purpose only

Image of India fans used for representational purpose only| AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: A number of spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest.

The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

"Ground security went into the stands and got the fans out of the stadium without much resistance and handed them over to the police," a policeman at the ground told AFP on condition on anonymity.

"There were four Sikh guys who were wearing T-shirts with some political message on them and it is not allowed."

ALSO READ | India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final hit by rain: What happens now?

Expatriate Sikh separatists, who want to create a homeland of Khalistan in India's northern Punjab state, have been holding rallies in England to promote their case.

The World Cup has witnessed other political protests during matches, with the International Cricket Council distancing itself from them each time.

Banners reading "#Justice for Kashmir" and "India stop genocide & free Kashmir" were flown over Headingley during India's match with Sri Lanka on Saturday.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal LIVE score: Rain stops play

It followed an earlier incident when a banner reading "Justice for Balochistan" was flown over the same ground in Leeds during the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The game's governing body previously said: "We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket New Zealand cricket
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp