Former cricketers slam 'slow' pitch used for India-New Zealand World Cup semifinal

While former Australia batsman Mark Waugh felt that the game offered sone turn, former England cricketer Mark Butcher went to the extent of terming the pitches at the ongoing World Cup as "garbage".

Published: 10th July 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Umpires inspect as rain stopped play at Old Trafford

Umpires inspect as rain stopped play at Old Trafford (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Former cricketers have come down heavily on the pitch used for the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand here at Old Trafford.

New Zealand found it tough to score runs after opting to bat on what seemed to be a slow and two-paced surface here on Tuesday. The Kiwis managed to reach 211 for five in 46.1 overs before rain pushed the match to the reserve day. Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh took to Twitter to slam the pitch.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took 97 balls for his 67 while veteran Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 deliveries. Former England Test cricketer Mark Butcher went to the extent of terming the pitches at the ongoing World Cup as "garbage".

Another ex England cricketer Graeme Fowler, who has played a lot matches during his first-class career with Old Trafford-based Lancashire, said the wicket for the first semifinal was "awful".

Low scores have been a trait of this World Cup with pitches playing exactly opposite to what is usually seen in One-day Internationals in England in recent years.

