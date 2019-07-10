India vs New Zealand: Fans react with memes as Jadeja heroics can't take India over the line

By Online Desk

After the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand was suspended due to rain, the reserve day started with New Zealand setting 240 as the target for India. Little did Team India fans know that they were up for a huge fight against the Kiwis.

Wickets fell back-to-back from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya as India struggled to put up 100 runs on the board. Fans waited with bated breath and clenched teeth as Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni entered to hold up Team India. The fans reacted with memes all over Twitter.

rohit gesturing to jadeja .. " you are strong" from the dressing room #indvsnz #indvnzal pic.twitter.com/hwY9i6X20L — Super sampangi (@supersampangi) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile everyone looking for Manjrekar after Jadeja’s innings today #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/anZRjhCqpr — Moneyy_ish (@Moneyyy_ish) July 10, 2019

Indian fans After Jadeja and Dhoni Out#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/RFD1xPiNAh — Syed Ali Hassan (@SyedAli37078625) July 10, 2019

Thanks to some brilliant batting, the duo put on 116 runs partnership, giving major hopes for fans. But despite the fighting efforts from Jadeja and Dhoni, India lost the match by 18 runs and bowed out of the tournament.