India vs New Zealand: Fans react with memes as Jadeja heroics can't take India over the line
Wickets fell back-to-back from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya as India struggled to put up 100 runs on board.
10th July 2019
After the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand was suspended due to rain, the reserve day started with New Zealand setting 240 as the target for India. Little did Team India fans know that they were up for a huge fight against the Kiwis.
Wickets fell back-to-back from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya as India struggled to put up 100 runs on the board. Fans waited with bated breath and clenched teeth as Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni entered to hold up Team India. The fans reacted with memes all over Twitter.
rohit gesturing to jadeja .. " you are strong" from the dressing room #indvsnz #indvnzal pic.twitter.com/hwY9i6X20L— Super sampangi (@supersampangi) July 10, 2019
Today 1.3 billions endians will cry.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/1mgPGGthDp— Darkseid (@Mostwantedguy2) July 10, 2019
Meanwhile everyone looking for Manjrekar after Jadeja’s innings today #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/anZRjhCqpr— Moneyy_ish (@Moneyyy_ish) July 10, 2019
When jadeja enters in dressing room*#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Far23fDFTW— unpopular sarcater (@its_sarcaster) July 10, 2019
Indian fans After Jadeja and Dhoni Out#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/RFD1xPiNAh— Syed Ali Hassan (@SyedAli37078625) July 10, 2019
Narendra modi ready for a Surgical Strike against New Zealand #CWC19 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/89xZzbaWJG— Sayyad_zada (@ali_sayyad1) July 10, 2019
Indian's right now #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bjeDwOOnx7— Muhammad Tauseef Akram (@iamshayanone) July 10, 2019
Saddest moment of the day.. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/LdZXoUeJZo— Arindam Biswas (@arindambiswas28) July 10, 2019
Thanks to some brilliant batting, the duo put on 116 runs partnership, giving major hopes for fans. But despite the fighting efforts from Jadeja and Dhoni, India lost the match by 18 runs and bowed out of the tournament.