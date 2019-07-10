Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Logistical nightmare for spectators as World Cup semifinal goes into reserve day

As soon as it was known that the match was spilling over on to Wednesday, they had to revise their travel plans and start looking for places which keep luggage for a few hours.

Published: 10th July 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Storing luggage in cloak rooms was the first headache for those coming to the ground on Wednesday morning (Photo | EPS)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: Those running baggage storing facilities in Manchester were smiling. With the India-New Zealand semifinal going into the reserve day, scores of spectators and media persons had to extend their stay. Most of them had accommodations booked up to Tuesday. As soon as it was known that the match was spilling over on to Wednesday, they had to start looking for places which keep luggage for a few hours for a charge.

Back in India, they're known as cloak rooms and found in railway stations and airports. In England, it's called ‘left luggage service’. Other than bus and railway stations and airports, there are many hotels and other establishments offering this. Rates vary: up to 3 hours 6 pounds; 3 to 9 hours 10 pounds; 9-24 hours 20 pounds. So mobile phones got busy looking for these and outside such places on Wednesday morning there were small to medium queues.

Many were forced to revise their travel plans. Most of those present for this match were scheduled to leave Manchester on Wednesday in the first half. So they got busy looking for cheaper tickets later in the day. Bus, train anything. They don’t come cheap if not booked in advance. Manchester to London train tickets start from 40 pounds and go up to 200 depends on when you are travelling. Buses are cheaper, from 15 to 40 pounds. But the problem was, they were in heavy demand.

Checking in at the next destination, London for many Birmingham for some, was another headache. Most book on Airbnb and booking.com these days, where checking in happens between 3 to 7 pm. As most of those travelling on a revised plan were scheduled to reach much later, this also caused creased foreheads. Checking in late involves additional costs, 10 pounds onwards. So on a myriad fronts, the semifinal heading into the reserve day caused logistical nightmares.

Comments

