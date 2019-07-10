Home Sport ICC World Cup News

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates fighting spirit of team

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround but eventually the hot title-favourites fell short by 18 runs.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disappointed with India making a semifinal exit from the World Cup but was impressed with the fighting spirit the team showed in the nail-biting contest against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Fans react with memes as Jadeja heroics can't take India over the line

"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ," Modi tweeted.

India had lost just one match en route the semifinal and finished on top of the table before the knock out the stage.

