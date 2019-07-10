Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Virender Sehwag takes a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis method

In cricket, if the rain continues to pour down for a significant amount of time, the target gets calculated on the basis of the D/L method.

Published: 10th July 2019 12:28 AM

Old Trafford

Play will resume on Wednesday | AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As rain continues to play spoilsport in the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag directed a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis method.

"Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to the office. What do HR log think," Sehwag tweeted.

In the match between India and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kiwis got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Martin Guptill (1) pretty early. Jasprit Bumrah sent the opener back to the pavilion.

Henry Nicholls and Williamson stitched together a partnership of 68 runs, but their resistance was ended by Ravindra Jadeja as he dismissed Nicholls (28) in the 19th over.

The team was bogged down by slow run-rate as Indian bowlers kept on bowling on good line and length. Ross Taylor and Williamson put up a 65-run stand, but Williamson's (67) dismissal put New Zealand in a spot of bother.

New Zealand somehow managed to crawl to 211/5 in 46.1 overs, but it was then that rail played spoilsport and the match had to be stopped.

ALSO READ | India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final hit by rain: What happens now?

The match will resume on Wednesday with the Kiwi side resuming at 211/5 with 3.5 overs to play. 

TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket New Zealand cricket Virender Sehwag
