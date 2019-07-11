Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Ripped apart on all fronts by Ravindra Jadeja: Sanjay Manjrekar

A few days ago, the Saurashtra all-rounder had said 'learn to respect people' while replying to Manjrekar's remark that he was not a big fan of 'bits and pieces players' like Jadeja.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

JADEJA

Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar says he has been "ripped apart on all fronts" by "bits and pieces" of Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance which brought India within sniffing distance of a win in their World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Manjrekar, who drew flak for calling Jadeja a "bits and pieces cricketer", admitted that the all-rounder proved him completely wrong with the bat, ball and his fielding at Old Trafford.

The ICC posted a video in which Manjrekar is having a conversation with Niall O'Brien and Ian Smith.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts. This is the Jadeja we haven't seen before. Today (Wednesday) he was brilliant," Manjrekar said in the video.

Reeling at 3 for five and then four for 24 in pursuit of 240, Jadeja played a fine counter-attacking 77 off 56 balls to raise hopes of an improbable India win, his performance also acting as a response to Manjrekar's critical remark.

"I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn't there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I'm sorry," Manjrekar said.

Jadeja came out to bat when India was in a spot of bother at 92/6.

He steadied the innings along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116-runs.

The left-hander was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over.

Jadeja hit four fours and four sixes in his innings.

A few days ago, the Saurashtra all-rounder had said "learn to respect people" while replying to Manjrekar's remark that he was not a big fan of "bits and pieces players" like Jadeja.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja had tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp