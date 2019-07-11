Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 semifinal LIVE: England vs Australia

England go with an unchanged side while Australia bring in Peter Handscomb for the injured Usman Khawaja.

Aaron Finch departs as England players celebrate. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow led England's charge towards their first World Cup final since 1992 on Thursday, dominating Australia's bowlers as they chased down a modest target of 224.

HIGHLIGHTS

- It is all over and fittingly it is England captain that hits the winning runs.

- Morgan and Root put on a fifty partnership for the third wicket.

- Roy departs for 85. Cummins gets the breakthrough. Roy isn't happy.

- Root and Roy continue the onslaught.

- Starc breaks the opening partnership. Bairstow is trapped lbw. England 124/1 in 17.2 overs

- Roy takes Steve Smith to the cleaners, smashing him for three successive sixes in the 16th over.

- 100 up for England in the 16th over.

- Jason Roy brings up his fifty off 50 balls.

- After a slow start, England's openers are making a mockery of the total.

- England reach 50/0 in the 10th over

- England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow walk out to bat.

- Australia are all out for 223 in 49 overs.

- Smith is run out after scoring 85 off 119 balls

- Smith and Starc put on 50 runs for the eighth wicket

- Steve Smith is the lone fighter despite losing his partners at the other end

- Australia reach 100/3 in the 25th over

- Australia reach 50/3 in the 16th over

- Alex Carey is hit on the helmet but he continues to play with a bandage wrapped around his face

- Peter Handscomb is the third Aussie to depart leaving his team reeling at 14/3

- Golden duck scare for Handscomb as England take review for LBW, but he is saved by 'Umpire's call'

- Warner departs for nine runs as Woakes gets his first wicket

- Finch is out for a 'golden duck', LBW  off Jofra Archer

- David Warner starts proceedings with a boundary

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

