World Cup 2019 semifinal LIVE: England vs Australia

By Online Desk

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow led England's charge towards their first World Cup final since 1992 on Thursday, dominating Australia's bowlers as they chased down a modest target of 224.

England go with an unchanged side while Australia bring in Peter Handscomb for the injured Usman Khawaja.

HIGHLIGHTS

- It is all over and fittingly it is England captain that hits the winning runs.

- Morgan and Root put on a fifty partnership for the third wicket.

- Roy departs for 85. Cummins gets the breakthrough. Roy isn't happy.

- Root and Roy continue the onslaught.

- Starc breaks the opening partnership. Bairstow is trapped lbw. England 124/1 in 17.2 overs

- Roy takes Steve Smith to the cleaners, smashing him for three successive sixes in the 16th over.

- 100 up for England in the 16th over.

- Jason Roy brings up his fifty off 50 balls.

- After a slow start, England's openers are making a mockery of the total.

- England reach 50/0 in the 10th over

- England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow walk out to bat.

- Australia are all out for 223 in 49 overs.

- Smith is run out after scoring 85 off 119 balls

- Smith and Starc put on 50 runs for the eighth wicket

- Steve Smith is the lone fighter despite losing his partners at the other end

- Australia reach 100/3 in the 25th over

- Australia reach 50/3 in the 16th over

- Alex Carey is hit on the helmet but he continues to play with a bandage wrapped around his face

- Peter Handscomb is the third Aussie to depart leaving his team reeling at 14/3

- Golden duck scare for Handscomb as England take review for LBW, but he is saved by 'Umpire's call'

- Warner departs for nine runs as Woakes gets his first wicket

- Finch is out for a 'golden duck', LBW off Jofra Archer

- David Warner starts proceedings with a boundary

Can England keep their #WorldCup hopes alive as they take on arch-rivals Australia in the second semi final of #CWC19 #AUSvENG#ENGvAUS

https://t.co/r7uWxPGvZk — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) July 11, 2019

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood