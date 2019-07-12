Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England coach Trevor Bayliss will quit even if  team win World Cup and Ashes 

"It is time for a new voice for the boys," the Australian told media in London.

LONDON: England head coach Trevor Bayliss has no intention of staying in the job, even if his side go on to win the World Cup and the Ashes.

Australian Bayliss, 56, is set to step down at the end of his current deal in September.

"I have always been a believer that four or five years is long enough, whether you are doing well or not," Bayliss told BBC radio.

"It is time for a new voice for the boys, to hopefully take them to another level."

Bayliss, though, knows his side still have work to do if they are to follow up their impressive eight-wicket victory over Australia with a win against New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

"Four years ago after the last World Cup, which was not good for England, we set out and had planning to hopefully win the 2019 edition, and it feels great that now we have a chance to fulfil those dreams," he added.

"We had a chat in the changing room (at Edgbaston) afterwards and realised we have not won anything yet. There is going to be a lot of noise around 'you guys are the favourites' -- we can't listen to any of that.

"We have just got to concentrate on the way we have gone about our cricket over the past four years and what has got us to this point and go through our process."

After Australia were all out for 223 in 49 overs, England opener Jason Roy struck a superb 85 from 65 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, as he put on yet another big stand with Jonny Bairstow to break the back of the run chase.

Roy was fined for showing dissent at the umpire's decision after he was wrongly given out caught behind.

Bayliss, though, feels the 28-year-old can soon put the incident behind him.

"I think it shows the passion Jason has got for the game, and it is such a big game as well, when he was on the verge of scoring a hundred," he said.

"He will learn from that and go on to bigger and better things, I am sure."

