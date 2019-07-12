Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Gary Stead says New Zealand ready for 'long night' of World Cup final

New Zealand's second successive appearance in the World Cup final will see them take on hosts England at Lord's on Sunday.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's coach Gary Stead, centre, supervises a practice session

New Zealand's coach Gary Stead, centre, supervises a practice session

By AFP

LONDON: New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes sports fans across the rugby-mad country will be pulling an all-nighter in front of their television sets when his side face tournament hosts England in the Cricket World Cup final.

Neither side have won the World Cup before, although Sunday's showpiece match at Lord's will be New Zealand's second successive appearance in the final. 

In Britain, an agreement between rights-holders Sky and Channel 4 will see the match screened on free-to-air television.

The hope is that millions of new followers will tune in to watch an England side captained by Eoin Morgan go one better than their predecessors of 1979, 1987 and 1992 by winning the final.

Stead believes it will be a similar story back home as his team seek to emulate New Zealand's rugby union All Blacks by being crowned world champions. 

That is despite a scheduled start time of 9:30 pm local time (0930 GMT), which could cause problems for bars and pubs in New Zealand who did not apply for a late liquor licence after failing to anticipate the Black Caps' run to the final.  

"My understanding is it's on free-to-air back home also, which is awesome," Stead told reporters at Lord's on Friday.

"Many people will stay up late and I know a lot of them will be spending some late hours. Monday might be a public holiday back home because most of New Zealand will be staying up watching the game."

"We've had a lot of supportive messages and we're really excited about what's ahead," added Stead.

New Zealand suffered a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the 2015 final, although the champions' 'sledging' or verbal abuse of their opponents drew as much comment as their play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England overpowered New Zealand by 119 runs in the teams' final group match but, as has long been the case, there was no animosity.

Stead said he expected a hard-fought match at Lord's.

"I don't expect it to be friendly out there," said Stead, whose side bounced back from their defeat by England with a shock 18-run win over India in the semi-final.

"Any time you go out and face bowlers bowling 140 kilometres-per-hour (87 miles-per-hour)-plus it is not that friendly," he added. 

"I expect both teams to play the game really hard in the middle and maybe have a beer afterwards. I think both teams play the game in the right way.

"The exciting thing is neither team have won a World Cup. Both have had some finals experience but you're going to have a different winner than last time."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 New Zealand cricket England cricket
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp