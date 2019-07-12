Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Was lucky to get a direct hit from the outfield: Martin Guptill on Dhoni run out 

With that run out in the 49th over, India's hopes ended in the tense semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's run out was considered the turning point in the match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: It was called a game-changing moment of brilliance but New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill says his direct hit that ran out M S Dhoni in the World Cup semifinal against India was more a case of luck doing its bit for him.

With that run out in the 49th over, India's hopes ended in the tense semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The former champions went down by 18 runs against the last edition's finalists.

READ | Did umpiring error cause MS Dhoni run out? Twitterati think so

"I did not think the ball was actually coming to me, I tried to get there as soon as I could. Once I got hold of the ball, I thought it was actually quite straight. Lucky enough to get a direct hit from out there, lucky for us he was out of his ground," Guptill said in a short video uploaded by the ICC on social media.

Guptil had endured a below-par World Cup with the bat before this run-out redeemed him to an extent.

READ | Dhoni run-out the turning point: Kane Williamson

It was that moment of brilliance which tilted the game completely in New Zealand's favour with Dhoni getting out on 50 off 72 balls.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja shared an 116-run stand for the seventh wicket to give India a fighting chance after a top-order collapse left them reeling at 24 for four.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Martin Guptill MS Dhoni India vs New Zealand Dhoni run out World Cup semifinal ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp