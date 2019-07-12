Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup final: Kumar Dharmasena, Marias Erasmus named on-field umpires 

Australia's Rod Tucker will be the third umpire while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official, the ICC said in a statement.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Marias Erasmus (L) and Kumar Dharmasena (File Photos | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus of South Africa were Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's on Sunday.

Australia's Rod Tucker will be the third umpire while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official, the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for the summit clash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WORLD CUP NEWS

All the officials appointed for the final were also in charge of the second semifinal between England and Australia, which the hosts won by eight wickets on Thursday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumar Dharmasena Marias Erasmus World Cup final World Cup final umpires England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 cricket World Cup ICC Aleem Dar Rod Tucker
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp